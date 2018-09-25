Men's Tennis: Top 5 players with most Grand Slams

Since Spencer Gore of Great Britain won the very first Wimbledon title way back in 1877, players belonging to a little over 20 countries have won Grand Slam titles. From being dominated by British and American players, tennis is now well and truly a global sport. However, it was only in the year 1924 that all the present Grand Slam tournaments were officially recognized as a 'Grand Slam'. The 'Open Era' of tennis began in the year 1968 when it was decided that the Major tournaments would permit professional players to compete with amateurs offering a level playing field. kIn this regard, it is noteworthy to mention that Roland Garros was the first Grand Slam tournament to open its courts to professionals. Australian Ken Rosewall won the first Grand Slam of the Open Era. Fellow Aussie great Rod Laver is the only man in the Open Era to have won all four Grand Slams in the same year. He achieved this feat in the year 1969. He takes a look at the most successful Grand Slam champions of all-time:

#1 Roger Federer

Roger Federer with the 2018 Australian Open trophy.

The Swiss great widely considered my many to be 'The Greatest of All-Time' has defied age and time and has won a record 20 Grand Slam Singles titles and it doesn't seem unlikely at all that he could end up winning a few more before hanging up his racquet. Federer won his first Grand Slam title at the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon in the year 2003 at the age of 21.

Since then he has only gone from strength to strength and continues to be among the game's top-ranked players. Federer's tally includes 6 Australian Open crowns (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018) ,1 French Open title (2009), a record 8 Wimbledon Championships (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017), 5 US Open victories (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

