×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top-ranked Halep out of WTA Finals with back injury

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    18 Oct 2018, 16:05 IST

Singapore, Oct 18 (AFP) World number one Simona Halep withdrew from the WTA Finals in Singapore with a back injury on Thursday, bringing her season to a premature end.

The French Open champion pulled out of last month's China Open after just 31 minutes, and withdrew from this week's Kremlin Cup because of the persistent problem.

Halep, 27, said she had hoped to compete at the season finale in Singapore, which starts on Sunday, but that she had taken the "tough" decision to put her health first.

"It's always difficult to withdraw from a big tournament," said the Romanian, who sustained the injury in Wuhan last month.

"My back is not okay. I didn't practise for the last four weeks. I'm not ready to compete at this level and I'm still sore."

Her withdrawal means that Kiki Bertens from the Netherlands moves into the eighth and final qualifying spot in the WTA Finals.

It has been a disappointing end to a spectacular season for Halep, which saw her secure the year-end number one ranking in the WTA standings for the second year running.

She spent 40 weeks at number one in 2018, and won three titles from a tour-leading six final appearances, amassing a 46-11 win-loss record.

This year Halep has won the Shenzhen Open, the Rogers Cup and her debut Grand Slam crown at Roland Garros.

In addition, she reached the title match at the Australian Open, in Rome and Cincinnati

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Injured Halep withdraws from WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Halep withdraws from Kremlin Cup ahead of WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Top-ranked Simona Halep withdraws from WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Injured Halep vows to play in WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Halep first to seal WTA Finals spot
RELATED STORY
Halep aggravates back injury in China Open retirement
RELATED STORY
Simona Halep earns 2nd straight year-end No. 1 ranking
RELATED STORY
Halep to face Pavlyuchenkova in Moscow comeback
RELATED STORY
Stephens qualifies for WTA Finals as Svitolina sits out...
RELATED STORY
Bertens loss hands Pliskova last WTA Finals berth
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us