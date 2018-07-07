Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top-ranked Nadal, Halep try to reach 4th round at Wimbledon

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    07 Jul 2018, 15:52 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked duo Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep are back on court at Wimbledon on Saturday as they try to reach the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Nadal is playing Australian teenager Alex de Minaur on Centre Court, with Halep facing Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan on No. 1 Court.

Nadal is looking to win Wimbledon for the third time while Halep is trying to follow up her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the French Open with a first title at the All England Club. She is one of only two top-10 seeds remaining in the women's draw.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic is also in action, facing British hopeful Kyle Edmund. Djokovic is looking to reach the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the 44th time, which would put him in sole second place on the all-time list behind Roger Federer. Djokovic and Jimmy Connors are tied on 43 last-16 appearances.

Wimbledon glance: Nadal, Djokovic favorites to reach 3rd Rd
RELATED STORY
Halep eases past Nara in Wimbledon opener
RELATED STORY
Who is playing Wimbledon today? Day 6, July 7 schedule -...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018, Day 4 schedule: Rafael Nadal, Novak...
RELATED STORY
Muguruza, Halep set up French Open semifinal; Nadal in limbo
RELATED STORY
The Latest: '17 Wimbledon champ Muguruza stunned in 2nd Rd
RELATED STORY
DelPo in round three, Nadal in the quarters - Murray's...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Former champs Sharapova, Kvitova crash...
RELATED STORY
Kvitova fails to join Halep and Muguruza in second round...
RELATED STORY
Nadal unsure over Wimbledon prospects
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us