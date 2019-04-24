×
Turin to host ATP Finals from 2021 to 2025

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    24 Apr 2019, 15:28 IST
ATPFinals - Cropped
Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic at the 2018 ATP Finals

The ATP Finals will move from London and be hosted in Turin between 2021 and 2025, it has been announced.

Turin's winning bid was put together by a combination of bodies, including the Italian Tennis Federation and the country's government, and it means London's reign of holding the ATP Tour's showpiece end-of-season event will come to a close after 2020.

London first played host in 2009, after Shanghai had done so for four years, and Wednesday's announcement sees the tournament move to Italy for the first time in its near 50-year history, though Milan has staged the NextGen Finals since its inception in 2017.

Alexander Zverev defeated Novak Djokovic in the 2018 final at the O2 Arena, while the ATP also confirmed that the prize purse from 2021 will be a record $14.5million.

"The ATP Finals is the biggest and most prestigious event that we have at the ATP," Djokovic said.

"It's a tournament that has historically moved around and so I'm very excited to see it move to Turin from 2021.

"It's still a few years away but I know that the players will be very excited to compete there, and I also hope to be part of what will be a very special event."

