United Cup 2024: Casper Ruud vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Casper Ruud vs Borna Coric

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Round Robin, Group F

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: Team Event

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Tennis Channel International | Australia - 9Now, Stan Sport and Nine Network

Casper Ruud vs Borna Coric preview

Ruud is off to a winning start to 2024.

World No. 11 Casper Ruud of Norway takes on the 37th-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia in the United Cup in Sydney.

Ruud got off to a winning start in 2024, seeing off Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands. After taking the opening set for the loss of three games, the Norwegian didn't relent, conceding four games to take a straight-set win.

It was an impressive season debut for the two-time Roland Garros finalist, converting three of his seven break points against an up-and-coming opponent. With Malene Helgo losing to Arantxa Rus in the tie opener, Ruud's win leveled proceedings at 1-1.

However, Ruud and Ulrikke Eikeri lost in straight sets to Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof as Norway commenced their United Cup campaign on a losing note. Meanwhile, Coric is set for his season debut as Croatia open their campaign at the mixed team event Down Under. The Croatian hasn't played since losing in the US Open first round.

Coric had a decent 2023 season, reaching the Madrid semifinals and the Rome quarterfinals. He also reached a couple of semifinals at ATP 250 events and will look to build on that in 2024.

The World No. 37 will have happy memories of his last campaign at the United Cup earlier this year, beating Francisco Cerundolo and Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Ruud lost his only meeting with Coric in the 2019 St. Petersburg quarterfinals in three sets. This will be the pair's second hardcourt meeting and first on outdoor hard.

Casper Ruud vs Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Casper Ruud Borna Coric

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Casper Ruud vs Borna Coric prediction

Coric is making his second appearance in the United Cup.

Both Ruud and Coric like to dominate opponents from the back of the court and have similar game styles.

Both players serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and move well — attributes that pay rich dividends on a fast surface like hardcourt. While Coric has been on tour for a bit longer than Ruud, the Norwegian takes the marginal edge because of his superior consistency, if not experience.

Having opened his 2024 campaign with a win, Ruud will look to ride his momentum and hand Coric a first loss of the new season.

Pick: Ruud in straight sets.