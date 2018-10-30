Upbeat Karman to take on top-seeded Chinese in round one

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Unfazed by the loss in their only earlier meeting, India number two Karman Kaur Thandi, Tuesday said experience will help when she takes on the top-seeded Chinese Saisai Zheng in the singles first round of the 125K WTA L&T Mumbai Open Wednesday.

"The individual goal is set high (for the tournament), but I am focusing on the first match with Saisai. And I will give my 100 per cent there and do the right things.

"I have played her 2-3 months back, so yes I am aware of her game style. So this time I am going to try and do things better, said the 20-year-old Karman.

Saisai is ranked 47th, while Karman is ranked 215 going into their second meeting at the Cricket Club of India tennis courts.

In their earlier meeting at WTA Nanchang, Saisai had defeated Karman 6-4, 6-0 in July this year.

Karman, who this year won the USD 25,000 Hong Kong Open, said interacting and practicing with higher-ranked players has been beneficial.

"Being in the circuit you see the (higher-ranked) players following routines and everything and the way they practice and related stuff.

"You are doing most of that too, because you are in the same competition. But you obviously learn a lot of things from them as they have made it to that level and they are doing something right. Practicing with them or just chatting with them, it helps," added Karman.

After this tournament, Karman is scheduled to go to the Chinese Taipei to take part in another WTA tournament.

"There are good players coming there as its a WTA event and its going to be a good experience and exposure," she said.

According to Karman, her game has improved in the past 10 months.

"The results have been better and I have understood myself better over these past months and the main goal is to keep improving each day and its good that I am improving," she remarked