US Open 2019: Centurion Serena unable to recall first Flushing Meadows win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 04 Sep 2019, 08:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Serena Williams after her win over Wang Qiang

When you have had as much success as Serena Williams has enjoyed, it is impossible to remember every win.

As such, it was not too much of a surprise that, as Williams celebrated her 100th US Open triumph, she conceded to having no recollection of her first.

Williams brought up her century in devastating fashion at Arthur Ashe Stadium, storming to a 6-1 6-0 victory over Wang Qiang in just 44 minutes.

Asked about whether she thinks back to her first win at her home slam, Williams replied at a media conference: "Gosh, first? I don't remember what the first one was. What was the first?"

Informed it was against Nicole Pratt of Australia, she said: "What? Wow, I do not remember that at all.

"[It does] not ring a bell at all. I wouldn't have guessed that. I remember playing her in Australia."

wins in Flushing Meadows...@serenawilliams defeats Wang 6-1, 6-0 and storms into the semifinals!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/cOMsS5bD0G — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2019

Then told it was a three-set match, Williams added: "It was three sets here? It was three sets in Australia. I remember that. Gosh.

"Venus will remember, though. She remembers everything. She will definitely remember."

Advertisement

Next up for Williams is a semi-final with Elina Svitolina, against whom she has won all but one meeting.

Svitolina beat Williams in their most recent encounter, in the third round of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, though the American joked she has also blocked that match from her memory.

Williams said: "That was a tough Olympics for me. Lost in doubles for the first time. Just really devastated about that doubles loss. Then obviously singles shortly after.

"I didn't play the Olympics in Rio."