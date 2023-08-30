US Open 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Thursday, August 31

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Zverev is into the second round.

Twelfth seed Alexander Zverev takes on unseeded compatriot Daniel Altmaier in an all-German second-round clash at the US Open.

World No. 12 Zverev opened his campaign for a maiden Grand Slam title with a comprehensive win over Aleksandar Vukic. The 2020 finalist dropped four games to take the opener.

The same scoreline repeated in the second and third sets too, with Zverev winning an impressive 86% of first serves to advance in two hours and 11 minutes. He's now 39-20 on the season and 19-7 at Flushing Meadows, where he reached the semifinal in his last appearance in 2021 (lost to Novak Djokovic).

Zverev - who won his first title of the year in Hamburg - is coming off a decent North American hardcourt swing. He reached the semifinals in Cincinnati, losing to eventual champion Djokovic.

Meanwhile, the 53rd-ranked Altmaier opened his Flushing Meadows campaign with a hard-fought win over Frenchman Constant Lestienne. The 24-year-old dropped the opening set in a tiebreak, but there would be no looking back from there.

Altmaier took the next two sets for the loss of just four games to streak ahead in the contest. The fourth set was even more lopsided - with the German conceding just two games - to book a meeting with his higher-ranked compatriot.

With the win, Altmaier improved to 12-17 in 2023 as he got off the mark at Flushing Meadows in his second attempt. He had lost to Jannik Sinner in the first round last year.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

Zverev won his lone meeting with Altmaier in the first round of the 2022 Australian Open in straight sets, including two tiebreaks. This will be their second meeting on hardcourt and their second at a Major too.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Zverev Daniel Altmaier

(The odds will be updated when they release).

Alexander Zverev vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Altmaier is off the mark in New York.

Both Zverev and Altmaier are quintessentially baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Zverev is one of the biggest servers and hardest hitters on tour and moves surprisingly well for his height. Altmaier, meanwhile, is more of a counterpuncher with more modest weapons.

Moreover, Zverev enjoys the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially at Majors, where he has an 80-30 record. Meanwhile, Altmaier is only 6-8 at Slams.

Considering the same, expect Zverev to take the win.

Pick: Zverev in straight sets