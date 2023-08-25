US Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Corentin Moutet

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Monday, August 28

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Andy Murray vs Corentin Moutet preview

Murray opens his campaign on Monday.

Former winner Andy Murray opens his US Open campaign against Frenchman Corentin Moutet in an all-unseeded first-round clash.

World No. 37 Murray is just outside the seeds in this year's main draw. That's a remarkable achievement, as the 36-year-old nearly quit the sport after a potentially career-ending hip replacement surgery in 2018. Five years later, he's playing some of the best tennis of his career.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is 12-11 on the season, coming off a fourth-round appearance at the Canadian Open in Toronto. Earlier this season, Murray made the final in Doha - lost to Daniil Medvedev - his best result on tour in 2023. The Scot has sizzled on the Challenger Tour, though - winning titles in Aix-en-Provence, Surbiton and Nottingham.

Murray has a 48-15 record at the US Open, where he made the third round in his last appearance in 2022. The 2012 winner has been a top performer at the event, reaching the final in 2008, one semifinal and three quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the 71st-ranked Moutet has only won six of his 19 matches in 2023. The 24-year-old is on a four-match losing streak, including a first-round loss at Cincinnati earlier this month.

Moutet's best result on tour this season is a quarterfinal appearance in Mallorca. The Frenchman has a 6-5 record at Flushing Meadows, with three of those wins coming during his run to the second week last year.

Andy Murray vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Andy Murray vs Corentin Moutet odds

Andy Murray vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Moutet reached the fourth round last year.

Both Murray and Moutet are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles. They aren't necessarily the biggest servers and most powerful hitters on tour but move well.

Murray, though, takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially at Grand Slams. The Scot is one win away from entering the 200-win club at Majors, winning thrice and reaching the final eight times. Moutet, meanwhile, has only won 16 matches in Grand Slams, reaching the second week once.

Moreover, Murray has had a better season than the Frenchman and should take a comfortable win.

Pick: Murray in straight sets