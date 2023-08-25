US Open 2023: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Alexander Bublik vs Dominic Thiem

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Monday, August 28

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik preview

Dominic Thiem hits a backhand at Kitzbuhel

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem will be looking to cap off his year at the Major tournaments on a respectable note at this year's New York Slam. He will, however, face plenty of resistance from the unpredictable Alexander Bublik when the two face off in the first round of this year's US Open.

Thiem had a poor start to his 2023 season, dropping nine of his first 10 matches on the ATP tour in the first three months of the year. With his ranking hovering on the cusp of the top 100, most fans had lost faith in the Austrian possibly launching a comeback this year.

In July, the former World No. 3 took some solid steps towards resurrecting his injury-hampered career in Kitzbuhel. The 29-year-old played some blistering tennis as he made a comeback from a set down in three of his four matches, en route to reaching the final of the ATP 250 tournament.

Even though he lost to claycourt specialist Sebastian Baez in the final, the Austrian proved to his detractors that he still had it in him to make a foray into the top rungs of the men's game once again.

That campaign, however, seemed to take a lot out of Thiem, as he subsequently withdrew from his next tournament at Winston Salem to get some well-deserved rest.

Alexander Bublik, meanwhile, has had a mediocre season in 2023. Although the Kazakh advanced to the second week at SW19 and reigned supreme at the ATP 500 tournament in Halle, he has largely struggled with his fitness and form this year.

The 26-year-old began his year by going on an eight-match losing streak. Overall, Bublik has only won three of his 12 matches on hardcourt in 2023 in what has been a disappointing run for him.

Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Thiem leads Bublik by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP tour. The Austrian defeated the Kazakh in the second round of the 2019 French Open in four sets in their only face-off so far.

Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alexander Bublik hits a forehand

While Bublik has struggled at mastering the hardcourt this season, his all-round game is tailor-made for the surface. The 6'5" Kazakh has easy power on his serve and groundstrokes thanks to his long levers, making him one of the biggest hitters of the fuzzy ball on the ATP tour.

The 26-year-old, however, chooses to mix in lots of sidespin shots and slices into his flat groundstrokes. While this ploy helps him in altering the pace of play, it also gives his opponents an easy ball to kill at times.

Thiem, in this regard, will be looking for these opportune moments in rallies where he can start dictating the play. The Austrian possesses huge groundstrokes from both wings, even though he hasn't enjoyed the same potency since his wrist injury in 2021.

His backhand, in general, has been the more consistent shot lately. Provided Thiem can hold his own with his backhand drive and move Bublik around with his slice, he may be able to spring an upset on his higher-ranked opponent.

Pick: Dominic Thiem to win in four sets.