US Open 2023: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (22) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Leylah Fernandez

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Ekaterina Alexandrova poses with the women's singles title at s'Hertogenbosch

Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova and Canada's Leylah Fernandez will face each other in a box-office match for a place in the second round of the 2023 US Open.

Alexandrova, seeded 22nd at this year's New York Slam, has had a respectable season for her standards. She has won 26 of her 40 matches during her 2023 season on the Hologic WTA tour thus far.

The Russian is currently competing at the 2023 Tennis in the Land, where she has reached the semifinals. She will face China's Lin Zhu for a place in the championship match.

Alexandrova's consistency, mainly, has received praise from tennis fans this year. The Russian's best results at the big tournaments include a Round-of-16 finish at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and a quarterfinal run at the 2023 Miami Open.

She also beat former World No. 9 Veronika Kudermetova to win the WTA 250 title in s'Hertogenbosch prior to making the second week at SW19.

Fernandez, meanwhile, has been in a slump ever since reaching the finals at Flushing Meadows two years ago. Although she managed to reach the quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open, the Canadian has lost early at a large majority of her tournament campaigns following her breakout New York run.

The 20-year-old has only won 54% (26-22) of her singles matches since the US Open two years ago. Fernandez, however, will have plenty of support at the last Major tournament of the year as she tries to turn her fortunes around and make her return to the top echelons of the sport.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Alexandrova and Fernandez have split their previous two meetings on the Hologic WTA tour, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both of their encounters happened last year; while the former World No. 13 beat her older opponent in straight sets in Adelaide, the Russian returned the favor at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Leylah Fernandez is looking to strike a rich vein of form at the 2023 US Open

Alexandrova possesses the ability to strike winners with relative ease. And although the Russian is not very consistent with her serve, she does have good technical acumen from the back of the court. It should be noted, however, that the World No. 22 will likely not be in her best shape for next week's US Open if she ends up going deep at the ongoing WTA 250 event in Cleveland.

Fernandez, on her part, is rather an intelligent shotmaker and moves her opponents around with medium-paced shots. Her ability to change shot direction is one of the best on the women's tour, and she has a great first serve as well.

This match may go down the wire since both players have qualities that counteract their opponent's strengths. While the 20-year-old should dominate on serve, her Russian opponent will likely overpower her on return. Perhaps, the player who plays better tennis under pressure will advance to the second round at this year's US Open.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in three close sets