US Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Rinky Hijikata preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Frances Tiafoe vs (WC) Rinky Hijikata

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Sunday, September 3

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Frances Tiafoe vs Rinky Hijikata preview

Frances Tiafoe is into the second week at the US Open.

Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe takes on Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata as a place in the US Open quarterfinals beckons.

World No. 10 Tiafoe faced a tough test against 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino in the third round, dropping the first set 6-4. The 2022 semifinalist, though, took control of proceedings by taking the next two sets for the loss of just five games.

A competitive and erratic fourth set from both players featured four breaks of serve before Tiafoe won the tiebreak to close out victory in six minutes shy of three hours.

After missing his first six break points, he finished strongly, firing 15 aces. With his 19th straight win against a left-hander (since losing to Liam Broady, 2021 Eastbourne), Tiafoe is into the fourth round in New York for the fourth straight year.

Having beaten Learner Tien and Sebastian Ofner in the first two rounds, the American is now 36-14 on the season and 17-8 at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, the 110th-ranked Hijikata continued his dream run this week with a tough win over China's Zhizhen Zhang. The 22-year-old took control of the match with two 6-3 sets before Zhang reduced arrears by taking the third set 6-4.

Hijikata, though, soon assumed control of proceedings, producing another 6-3 set to improve his win-loss record to 10-7 in 2023, blasting 54 winners along the way. He's into the second week at a Major for the first time, having won his first Grand Slam match (Australian Open) only this year.

Earlier this week, the Australian had beaten Pavel Kotov and Marton Fucsovics to reach the third round.

Frances Tiafoe vs Rinky Hijikata head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Frances Tiafoe vs Rinky Hijikata odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Frances Tiafoe Rinky Hijikata

(Odds will be updated when available)

Frances Tiafoe vs Rinky Hijikata prediction

Rinky Hijikata is into the second week at a Major for the first time.

Both Tiafoe and Hijikata are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Tiafoe is one of the biggest servers and hardest hitters of the ball, and is blessed with elite athleticism. Hijikata has similar weapons, but consistency hasn't been his forte.

Tiafoe also takes the edge because of his superior experience and pedigree, especially at Grand Slams, where he has a 38-29 record. Hijikata, meanwhile, is only 4-2, with three of those wins coming this week. Considering the same, expect Tiafoe to take a hard-fought win.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in four sets.