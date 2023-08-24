US Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: Monday, August 28

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky Sports | India - Sony Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi preview

Third seed Jessica Pegula will take on World No. 52 Camila Giorgi in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

The American has had a bright season so far, securing 43 wins from 57 matches and title-winning runs at the National Bank Open and the United Cup. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open.

The 29-year-old will enter the US Open on the back of a third round exit at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. She out-foxed Martina Trevisan in her opening match, but couldn't fend off Marie Bouzkova. The Czech player defeated Pegula in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.

Rothesay International Eastbourne - Day Seven

Camila Giorgi, on the other hand, has chalked up 20 wins from 36 matches and a title-winning run at the Merida Open Akron. She also reached the semifinals at the Eastbourne International and third round at the Australian Open.

The Italian will enter the US Open on the back of a second round exit at the National Bank Open and a defeat in her first qualifier for the Western and Southern Open. Canadian veteran Rebecca Marino outlasted Giorgi in Cincinnati, as the latter was forced to retire mid-match due to injury.

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Pegula leads the head-to-head against Giorgi 8-2. She defeated the Italian in the second round of the 2023 French Open (Giorgi had to retire after the first set).

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi odds

Jessica Pegula vs Camila Giorgi prediction

US Open Women's Capsules Tennis

The first round of the 2023 US Open promises an engrossing contest between third seed Jessica Pegula and Camila Giorgi.

Pegula has had a remarkable season, showcasing her versatility and adaptability on various surfaces. With a solid baseline game, she possesses excellent defensive skills and the ability to counterpunch effectively. Her powerful groundstrokes and exceptional court coverage allow her to dictate rallies and put pressure on her opponents. The 29-year-old's recent title-winning run at the Canada Open demonstrates her ability to perform under pressure.

On the other hand, Giorgi, known for her aggressive and high-risk playing style, relies heavily on her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive shot-making. Her flat and fast shots can catch opponents off-guard, making her a dangerous player on any given day. The Italian's ability to hit winners from anywhere on the court can be a significant advantage, especially against opponents who struggle with her pace and intensity.

Pegula holds a commanding 8-2 lead in their head-to-head encounters, including a recent victory at the 2023 French Open. This could play a crucial role in boosting the American's confidence heading into the match. Considering her recent form, versatility, and head-to-head advantage, she is the favorite to emerge victorious in this first-round clash.

Pegula's ability to absorb and redirect Giorgi's powerful shots, combined with her defensive skills, should give her an edge. Her consistency and ability to construct points strategically are likely to frustrate the Italian's aggressive style. The only way Giorgi can trouble the American is if she finds her rhythm and maintains a high first-serve percentage. Otherwise, it is likely that Pegula finds a way to win and secures her place in the second round.

Pick: Pegula to win in three sets.