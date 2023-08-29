US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Novak Djokovic vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Date: Wednesday, August 30

Tournament: US Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Novak Djokovic vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles preview

Djokovic is through to the second round.

Second seed Novak Djokovic will take on Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles for a place in the US Open third round.

World No. 2 Djokovic launched his campaign for a fourth Flushing Meadows title with a lopsided win over Frenchman Alexandre Muller. Playing his first match at the tournament since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final, the 36-year-old started his tournament in fine form.

Djokovic bagelled Muller and conceded only two games in the second as he took a commanding two-set lead on Arthur Ashe, putting on a show for former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

The Serb continued to dominate in the third set, despite his intensity waning a bit, as he improved to 19-0 in first-round matches in New York. He's now 39-5 on the season and 82-13 at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, the 76th-ranked Zapata Miralles got his campaign up and running by beating American NCAA champion Ethan Quinn. After taking the first two sets for the loss of four games apiece, the Spaniard dropped three games in the third for his 17th win in 37 matches in 2023. He's now 2-2 in New York.

Earlier, Zapata Miralles reached the semifinals at Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, and the last eight in Estoril, but has struggled on hardcourt, losing in the first round at Indian Wells, Miami and Toronto.

Novak Djokovic vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles head-to-head

This will be the pair's first tour-level meeting, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Novak Djokovic vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Novak Djokovic Bernabe Zapata Miralles

The odds will be updated when they release.

Novak Djokovic vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles prediction

Zapata Miralles has reached the second round.

Both Djokovic and Zapata Miralles look to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the best players in history and is a returner-par-excellence who has thrived on every surface. Zapata Miralles, by contrast, is largely a counterpuncher and has more modest weapons.

Moreover, Djokovic has a rousing record at Flushing Meadows and is coming off a dominant performance in the first round: blasting 32 winners and winning 20 of 23 points at the net. With the win, the Serb is assured of a return to No. 1, displacing Carlos Alcaraz, irrespective of how the reigning champion fares this fortnight.

Nevertheless, Djokovic has never lost in the second round in New York, and Zapata Miralles - with his limited hardcourt pedigree - is unlikely to be the man to end that streak.

Pick: Djokovic in straight sets

