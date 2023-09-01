US Open 2023 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek & Coco Gauff playing? | Day 5, Round 3

The fifth day of the 2023 US Open on Friday (September 1) will mark the start of third-round action as the draw of 128 gets whittled down to 32.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek takes on Slovenian Kaja Juvan after two facile wins in the first two rounds. She dropped only one game (6-0, 6-1) against Rebecca Peterson before beating Daria Seville 6-3, 6-4. Jelena Ostapenka or Bernarda Para await the winner of Swiatek's contest with Juvan.

Sixth seed Coco Gauff meets 32nd seed Elise Mertens as she seeks a place in the second week. The 19-year-old started her campaign with a three-set (6-3, 2-6, 6-4) win over Laura Siegemund before beating Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-2. The winner of Gauff-Mertens meets the winner of Caroline Wozniacki and Jennifer Brady.

Novak Djokovic continues his serene progress through the US Open draw when he locks horns with compatriot Laslo Djere for a place in the second week. The three-time champion has dropped only 11 games in two round - 5 against Alexandre Muller (6-0, 6-2, 6-3) and six against Bernabe Zapata Miralles (6-3, 6-1, 6-1). Jiri Vesely or Borna Gojo awaits the Djokovic-Djere winner.

Novak Djokovic vs Laslo Djere match schedule

Novak Djokovic's third-round match against Laslo Djere will be the day's fourth match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Date: Friday, September 1, 2003

Match timing: 8:15 pm local time, 1:15 am BST and 5:45 am IST

Iga Swiatek vs Kaja Juvan match schedule

Iga Swiatek's match against Kaja Juvan will be the day's second match on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Date: Friday, September 1

Match Timing: Approx. 12:30 pm local time, 5:30 pm BST, 10 pm IST

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens match schedule

Coco Gauff''s match against Elise Mertens will be the third match on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 5 of the US Open.

Date: September 1, 2003

Match Timing: 4 pm local time, 9 pm BST, 1:30 am IST

Where to watch US Open 2023

Viewers from the following countries can watch all the proceedings happening at the US Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN

UK & Republic of Ireland - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

Australia - Nine Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Mainland China & Macau - CCTV Sport

South Pacific - Digicel

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & SporTV

Caribbean - ESPN Caribbean

Latin American - ESPN Latin America North & South

Europe - Eurosport

India & South Asia - Sony Sports Network

Taiwan - Sportcast

Germany, Austria & Switzerland - Sky Deutschland

Southeast Asia - SPOTV

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Italy, San Marino & Vatican City - Super Tennis

Spain & Andorra - Telefonica/Movistar

New Zealand - TVNZ

Japan - WOWOW

