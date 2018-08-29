Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

US Open buzz never gets old - Federer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
80   //    29 Aug 2018, 15:51 IST
Federercropped
Five-time US Open champion Roger Federer

Roger Federer said the thrill of playing in the US Open "never gets old" after he thrashed Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old hit 56 winners as he put on another show in Arthur Ashe Stadium, easing to a 6-2 6-2 6-4 victory.

Federer lit up the night session as he eyes a first title at Flushing Meadows for a decade and a 21st grand slam triumph.

The Swiss maestro, who played down retirement talk after appearing to suggest he was considering ending his career after seeing off Nishioka, still gets a kick out of gracing the famous New York courts, having made his main-draw debut in 2000.

"Thankfully I wasn't too nervous, I felt good. I felt like I had a good preparation week, no hiccups there. I think that settles my nerves there," said the second seed.

"When you do walk out onto Arthur Ashe, you feel like people are there to see the show, enjoy themselves.

"Sure, they come for the tennis, but it's also sort of a bucket list, wanting to be there.

"So, yes, there's pressure. But, no, never gets old. I love coming to play here, it's been so many years now.

"It's great to have played also a good first round against an entertaining first-round opponent. I'm very pleased to be back in New York, of course."

The world number two will face Benoit Paire in the second round.

Omnisport
NEWS
US Open 2018: Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Federer clarifies joke about retirement after US Open win
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Can Roger Federer cast his magic spell again?
RELATED STORY
Federer expects fireworks at US Open
RELATED STORY
Fabulous Federer outclasses Nishioka at US Open
RELATED STORY
Federer delighted to be a US Open contender after 2017...
RELATED STORY
Federer raring to go at US Open after Djokovic defeat
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Sharapova gets past 39-year-old Schnyder at Open
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Top Favourites for the US Crown
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: The four main contenders for the title at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us