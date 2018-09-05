Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

US Open contenders feeling the heat

PTI
NEWS
News
36   //    05 Sep 2018, 10:11 IST

New York, Sep 5 (AFP) Weather was a hot topic at the US Open again as players again battled high heat and humidity as well as each other in a bid for semi-final berths.

A day after Roger Federer's hopes of a sixth title melted away in a shock loss to 55th-ranked John Millman, the US Open's extreme heat policy was again in effect, allowing a 10-minute break in both men's and women's matches that went beyond straight sets on Tuesday.

"I had a shower, lay on the table and I didn't want to come back again," third-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro said of how he spent the break in his 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 victory over American John Isner.

"It was too hot to play tennis," Del Potro quipped.

But the combination of heat, humidity and blazing sunshine was no joke.

Junior matches were suspended for several hours when the wet bulb globe temperature measurement -- which assesses the effects of heat, humidity, sunlight and wind, exceeded 32.2 C -- a level that poses risk of heat stress.

Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles in an array of conditions, said he felt he "couldn't get air" in the during his Monday night match against Millman.

"It's one of the first times it's happened to me ... (you) just keep on sweating more and more and more and more as the match goes on."

Federer said he thought such conditions had become more problematic on Ashe since the addition of the retractable roof led to diminished airflow in the 23,000-seat stadium.

But players have suffered on all courts -- five retiring from heat-related problems in the first round to prompt organizers to implement the extreme heat policy -- the first time in Grand Slam history that such a break has been offered during men's matches

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Djokovic battles through after feeling the heat
RELATED STORY
Stephens feels the heat as US Open defence ends against...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic relieved to survive gruelling US Open opener
RELATED STORY
Top 5 men's contenders for the 2018 US Open
RELATED STORY
Federer beats heat, Paire to advance in US Open
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Talking Points
RELATED STORY
2009 US Open champ del Potro, heat stop Isner in quarters
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki and Ostapenko stop the rot in stifling New York...
RELATED STORY
As high heat returns, Tsurenko a weary winner at US Open
RELATED STORY
Djokovic in 'survival mode' at steamy US Open; Federer wins
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us