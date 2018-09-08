US Open diary: Another Chase at Flushing Meadows as Bryan and Sock win again

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 56 // 08 Sep 2018, 08:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chevy Chase watches the US Open at Flushing Meadows

Day 12 of the US Open saw Juan Martin del Potro and Novak Djokovic book their places in the men's singles final.

Yet that was not the only notable activity at Flushing Meadows.

Omnisport's man on the ground in New York, Christopher Devine, provides some behind-the-scenes info in our latest daily diary.

CHASE FEELING AT HOME

The word 'Chase' is emblazoned all over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, thanks to the US Open's partnership with the American bank.

Yet there was a different Chase on view during the men's singles semi-finals.

Among the spectators inside Arthur Ashe Stadium was actor and comedian Chevy Chase, who must have felt at home with his name virtually omnipresent at Flushing Meadows.

As the second semi between Djokovic and Kei Nishikori took place, Chase could be seen holding a baseball cap with his surname on the back.

NOVAK AND ROGER BOOK LONDON BERTHS

Djokovic's victory over Nishikori ensured both the Serbian and Roger Federer confirmed their places in the ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London.

There was little doubt prior to this tournament that Djokovic and Federer would qualify, but it is now official.

Rafael Nadal, who sadly retired from his last-four tie with Del Potro due to injury, had been the first man to book his spot in the season-ending event.

A RUSH FOR FREE GOODIES

Members of the media at Flushing Meadows were given the opportunity to collect a free gift on Friday.

The USTA have generously provided lightweight hooded jackets to the various journalists covering the event.

However, this kind act led to a stressful time for the poor souls manning the media services desk, as they found themselves frequently swamped by reporters looking to claim their souvenir.

The people handing out the jackets certainly deserve a prize of their own for their patience.

BRILLIANT BRYAN WINS AGAIN

Bob Bryan is recovering from hip surgery, but his twin brother and fellow doubles specialist Mike continues to rack up grand slam titles.

For the second slam in succession, Mike teamed up with Jack Sock and won the men's doubles final.

Bryan and Sock were comprehensive winners over Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo, triumphing 6-3 6-1.

The Americans are the first men's doubles pair to win Wimbledon and the US Open in the same season since Jonas Bjorkman and Todd Woodbridge in 2003.