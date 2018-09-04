US Open diary: Child makes good impression on Novak as NY temperatures soar

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win over Joao Sousa

Temperatures soared once again at the US Open on Monday, with the hot weather that greeted the early days of the tournament making a comeback.

On a glorious day in New York, there were plenty of amusing moments in post-match news conferences, with Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka both given more reason to smile after booking their respective quarter-final berths.

Omnisport's man on the ground, Chris Devine, provides the details in our daily diary from Flushing Meadows.

CHILD CAPS NOVAK NEWS CONFERENCE IN STYLE

There was an enjoyable end to Djokovic's media conference on Monday, as two children were invited to ask the final question.

After asking the Serbian which player does the best impression of him (for the record, he said it used to be Andy Roddick, but is now Nick Kyrgios), one of the children said he could also impersonate Djokovic and promptly mimicked his famous arm-raising victory celebration.

After receiving applause from the room and being told he now did the best impression of Djokovic, the little boy was rewarded as Novak took off his cap and handed it over. What a souvenir!

HOT, HOT, HOT

It was SERIOUSLY hot in New York on Monday, with temperatures nudging 90 degrees and feeling even warmer with high humidity and not a cloud in the sky.

As Louis Armstrong Stadium played host to the enticing clash between Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka during the hottest part of the day, it was no surprise to see the vast majority of spectators favouring the shaded areas of the arena.

Arrow's 'Hot Hot Hot' was an appropriate choice of music to entertain the crowd as a 10-minute heat break preceded the deciding set.

"This is the weather we get in Atlanta," said one reporter in the media center after the match.

Omnisport's British reporter can tell you it's definitely not the weather he's used to in Leeds.

And it's set to be warmer still on Tuesday!

ONLY ONE FRIEND FOR NAOMI? SURELY NOT

Djokovic's news conference was not the only one to end in amusing fashion.

At the end of Osaka's time with the media, one reporter prompted chuckles when he said: "All the answers you gave, they were all very short. I would like to know when you are at home with your friends, do you talk a lot, have a lot of smiles, fun, jokes and things like that, or are you always like that?"

There was more laughter as Osaka replied: "What friends?"

The 20-year-old added: "I literally only have, like, one friend that I'm actually completely myself with. I feel bad for her sometimes, so...

"And then the other person is my sister. I don't really count that as a friend. But yeah, I mean, I guess I tell jokes a lot, but I'm not really that sure because sometimes they don't laugh and they just stare at me like I said something insulting."

A smiling Osaka then finished her reply by stating: "I hope this was a long answer for you."