US Open diary: Osaka entertains again, temperatures set to dip

Naomi Osaka celebrates her win over Madison Keys

The women's singles finalists at the US Open were decided on Thursday as Naomi Osaka booked a dream showdown with her idol, Serena Williams.

Six-time champion Williams and rising star Osaka claimed respective victories over Anastasija Sevastova and Madison Keys in New York.

Our daily diary from Flushing Meadows looks at the amazing streaks Williams and Osaka maintained, together with another amusing news conference moment from the Japanese, a weather update and a beverage recommendation!

SERENA, OSAKA CONTINUE STUNNING STREAKS

The WTA Insider Twitter account - always a superb source of information - shared a killer statistic ahead of Thursday's semi-finals.

Neither Williams nor Osaka had lost a match this year in which they had won the first set.

2018: When winning the 1st set



30-0 Naomi Osaka

15-0 Serena Williams

23-2 Madison Keys

That remains the case after they both won in straights to set up a fabulous final.

Given both players' record after taking the first set, it is safe to say the opener on Saturday will be of huge importance.

MORE LAUGHS WITH NAOMI

Osaka's interactions with the media have provided plenty of entertainment throughout this tournament.

Following her latest win, the youngster was asked whether she agreed with remarks from her coach, Sascha Bajin, who described her as having an "innocence".

After Osaka had mulled over the exact definition of the word, a reporter suggested Bajin meant she was "not jaded, unspoiled, not caught up in a lot of bad stuff".

The quick-witted Osaka had her audience in hysterics as she replied with a grin: "How do you know I'm not caught up in bad stuff?"

WEATHER TO COOL DOWN AS TOURNAMENT HOTS UP

This has certainly been among the hottest US Opens most people can recall, but the remaining participants will be glad to know cooler weather is on the way.

Following a stormy Thursday night in New York, the temperature - which has hovered around the low 90s for several days - is forecast to dip by at least 10 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday.

It is then set to be cooler still on Saturday and potentially down to the mid-60s by Sunday.

Omnisport's British reporter should feel right at home during the men's singles final.

GOT SOME MONEY? TRY SOME HONEY (DEUCES)

A reduction in heat could result in a drop in sales for a drink that has been ubiquitous here in recent days.

Wherever you are at Flushing Meadows, it seems as though you're never more than 10 metres from a spectator carrying a 'Honey Deuce' - a cocktail comprising Grey Goose vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemonade and honeydew melon balls.

The fact these are $17 a pop has not stopped them selling like hot cakes at Flushing Meadows. They are everywhere!



Despite the fact they are being sold for an eye-watering $17, they have certainly proven exceedingly popular.

And a friend of Omnisport gave the drink a hearty recommendation on Thursday, revealing he tried more than one 'Honey Deuce' on a visit to the tennis last week.