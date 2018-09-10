Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

US Open diary: Osaka parades trophy after proving Li right

Omnisport
NEWS
News
104   //    10 Sep 2018, 08:51 IST
Naomi Osaka - cropped
Naomi Osaka poses with her US Open trophy

The US Open came to a close on Sunday, with Novak Djokovic defeating Juan Martin del Potro in the men's final to claim his 14th grand slam singles title.

Yet our last daily diary from Flushing Meadows, bringing you behind-the-scenes info from our reporter on the ground, focuses on the women's champion, Naomi Osaka.

 

HOODIE COMES IN HANDY

​As mentioned in a previous diary, members of the media covering this tournament have been generously given lightweight hooded jackets bearing the US Open logo.

Omnisport's reporter was particularly grateful for the gift on Sunday as he waited for Naomi Osaka to appear for her champion's trophy shoot at the Top of the Rock.

Persistent rain fell on the camera crews waiting on the 70th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza and Osaka's shoot was eventually moved downstairs a couple of floors to an indoor setting.

However, even on a wet, grey day, the view was still spectacular atop one of New York's most famous landmarks.

1,000 SLAM TITLES?

A security official on duty at the event had effusive praise for the new champion as he discussed having met Osaka earlier in the day.

"She is so f****** good," he told Omnisport. "I said to her, 'get used to this, you're gonna win a thousand more'.

Now there's no doubting Osaka is a huge talent, but 1,000 grand slams might be beyond her.

 

LI'S PREDICTION COMES TRUE

One person who will not have been too surprised by Osaka's success at Flushing Meadows is two-time grand slam champion Li Na.

In an interview for Laureus in July, Li was asked to name the next superstar of women's tennis.

"I would like to pick Naomi Osaka," she responded. "I think she's very good and she'll be the next superstar."

For what it's worth, Omnisport's reporter at Flushing Meadows proved hit and miss with his predictions.

His tips for the respective men's and women's titles? Djokovic and ... Simona Halep. The Romanian was knocked out in the first round!

Omnisport
NEWS
US Open diary: Osaka amused by father's in-match absence
RELATED STORY
US Open diary: Osaka entertains again, temperatures set...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Serena Williams Stunned By Naomi Osaka, 5...
RELATED STORY
Osaka targets more major glory after US Open triumph
RELATED STORY
Serena shifts focus to Osaka after US Open final meltdown
RELATED STORY
Osaka apologises for defeating favourite Serena at US Open
RELATED STORY
Osaka books US Open final date with Serena after denying...
RELATED STORY
In-form Osaka breezes into US Open last four
RELATED STORY
US Open final: Naomi Osaka makes history, Serena Williams...
RELATED STORY
US Open diary: Child makes good impression on Novak as NY...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us