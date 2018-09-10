US Open diary: Osaka parades trophy after proving Li right

Naomi Osaka poses with her US Open trophy

The US Open came to a close on Sunday, with Novak Djokovic defeating Juan Martin del Potro in the men's final to claim his 14th grand slam singles title.

Yet our last daily diary from Flushing Meadows, bringing you behind-the-scenes info from our reporter on the ground, focuses on the women's champion, Naomi Osaka.

HOODIE COMES IN HANDY

​As mentioned in a previous diary, members of the media covering this tournament have been generously given lightweight hooded jackets bearing the US Open logo.

Omnisport's reporter was particularly grateful for the gift on Sunday as he waited for Naomi Osaka to appear for her champion's trophy shoot at the Top of the Rock.

Persistent rain fell on the camera crews waiting on the 70th floor of 30 Rockefeller Plaza and Osaka's shoot was eventually moved downstairs a couple of floors to an indoor setting.

However, even on a wet, grey day, the view was still spectacular atop one of New York's most famous landmarks.

Awaiting #USOpen champion Naomi Osaka at the Top of the Rock!



First time my ears have popped in an elevator ...@OmnisportNews pic.twitter.com/MR5GNHUvYQ — Chris Devine (@chrsdvn) September 9, 2018

1,000 SLAM TITLES?

A security official on duty at the event had effusive praise for the new champion as he discussed having met Osaka earlier in the day.

"She is so f****** good," he told Omnisport. "I said to her, 'get used to this, you're gonna win a thousand more'.

Now there's no doubting Osaka is a huge talent, but 1,000 grand slams might be beyond her.

LI'S PREDICTION COMES TRUE

One person who will not have been too surprised by Osaka's success at Flushing Meadows is two-time grand slam champion Li Na.

In an interview for Laureus in July, Li was asked to name the next superstar of women's tennis.

"I would like to pick Naomi Osaka," she responded. "I think she's very good and she'll be the next superstar."

July 2018: “Who will be the next superstar in women’s tennis?”





Laureus Academy Member and legend of the game Li Na saw it coming! @Naomi_Osaka_ #USOpen pic.twitter.com/9JRDTvfn0A — Laureus (@LaureusSport) September 9, 2018

For what it's worth, Omnisport's reporter at Flushing Meadows proved hit and miss with his predictions.

His tips for the respective men's and women's titles? Djokovic and ... Simona Halep. The Romanian was knocked out in the first round!