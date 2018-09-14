Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
US Open umpire tells AP he is focusing on 'working again'

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14 Sep 2018
AP Image

ZADAR, Croatia (AP) — The chair umpire who penalized Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final is back at work.

Carlos Ramos has been assigned to the best-of-five Davis Cup semifinal series between Croatia and the United States.

"I'm just focusing on this tie and working again. That's all I can say," Ramos told The Associated Press on Friday before the opening singles match between Borna Coric and Steve Johnson, which he did not officiate.

But Ramos did work the second singles match between Marin Cilic and Frances Tiafoe, which was completed without incident.

Ramos calmed the raucous crowd on several occasions and checked a ball mark in the clay at one point but otherwise had no impact on the match, which Cilic won in straight sets to give Croatia a 2-0 lead.

Ramos gave Williams three code violations in her straight-set loss to Naomi Osaka last weekend, and the American great argued she wasn't being treated the same as some male players.

USTA president and CEO Katrina Adams, who defended Williams, was overheard apologizing to Ramos on the sidelines of Thursday's draw ceremony.

Ramos wouldn't go into details over his discussion with Adams, who initiated the conversation.

"You know I cannot talk about that," Ramos said.

Associated Press
NEWS
