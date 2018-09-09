Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
USTA president hails Serena's post-match 'class', despite umpire row

Naomi Osaka Serena Williams - cropped
Naomi Osaka is comforted by Serena Williams following the US Open final

Serena Williams has been praised by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for her conduct following the US Open final, despite her furious row with umpire Carlos Ramos overshadowing the contest.

Williams was beaten 6-2 6-4 by Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows, the 20-year-old becoming the first Japanese player to win a slam singles title.

However, the abiding memory of the contest will be the remarkable rants Williams directed towards Ramos following a series of code violations.

The American was initially outraged at receiving a code violation for coaching, insisting she had not taken guidance from her box, and then picked up a point penalty for racquet abuse before a prolonged tirade at Ramos resulted in Williams being docked a game for verbal abuse.

Nevertheless, a statement from USTA chairman of the board and president Katrina Adams opted to focus on Williams' actions during the post-match presentation, when she urged booing spectators to stop heckling and acknowledge Osaka's significant achievement.

"What Serena did on the podium today showed a great deal of class and sportsmanship," said Adams.

"This was Naomi's moment, and Serena wanted her to be able to enjoy it. That was a class move from a true champion.

"What Serena has accomplished this year in playing her way back on to the tour is truly amazing. She continues to inspire, because she continues to strive to be the best. She owns virtually every page of the record book, but she's never been one to rest on her laurels. She's always working to improve; always eager to embrace new challenges; and to set new standards.

"She is an inspiration to me, personally, and a credit to our sport, win or lose. I know that she was frustrated about the way the match played out, but the way she stepped up after the final and gave full credit to Naomi for a match well-played speaks volumes about who she is."

Williams called for the tournament referee after being docked a game by Ramos, but a separate USTA statement confirmed: "The chair umpire's decision was final and not reviewable by the tournament referee or the grand slam supervisor who were called to the court at that time."

