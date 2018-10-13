×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Van Uytvanck stuns defending champion Strycova

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    13 Oct 2018, 02:48 IST
AlisonVanUytvanck - cropped
Belgian star Alison van Uytvanck

Alison van Uytvanck's superb Linz Open campaign continued as she came from behind to defeat defending champion Barbora Strycova in the last eight.

The Belgian had lost her last four WTA Tour main-draw matches, but she has found form in Austria and knocked out 2017 finalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the first round.

And third seed Strycova was the latest player to suffer at Van Uytvanck's hand, winning the first set before going down 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Another upset will be required for Van Uytvanck to go further, though, with Camila Giorgi up next.

Giorgi defeated Margarita Gasparyan 6-3 3-6 6-2, recovering from a tricky second set to avoid following second seed Kiki Bertens in losing to the Russian in Austria.

The other semi-final will see Andrea Petkovic take on Ekaterina Alexandrova. Petkovic won 6-1 6-3 against Kristina Mladenovic, while Alexandrova battled past sixth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3 7-5.

Omnisport
NEWS
Magnificent Van Uytvanck ousts defending champion Muguruza
RELATED STORY
Van Uytvanck hoping Wimbledon run has positive impact
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon: van Uytvanck shakes up ladies draw eliminating...
RELATED STORY
Wuhan Open: Muguruza slams out straight sets win over van...
RELATED STORY
Rybarikova crashes out in Austria
RELATED STORY
Bertens boosts WTA Finals hopes as former champions advance
RELATED STORY
'Sad' Muguruza joins Wimbledon seed exodus, Halep eases...
RELATED STORY
'17 champ Muguruza, finalist Cilic out in Wimbledon upsets
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Ranking the Top 5 Upsets so far
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: 5 unexpected upsets on the women's side
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us