Venus eyes half-century as Muguruza seeks to emulate mentor Martinez - The Wimbledon women's final in Opta facts

A Wimbledon final win would be Venus Williams' 50th WTA title, while Garbine Muguruza is seeking to emulate her mentor Conchita Martinez.

Venus Williams makes her long-awaited return to the Wimbledon final on Saturday as she takes on Garbine Muguruza, who will be looking to atone for her 2015 defeat to the American's younger sister Serena.

For Williams, it is her second grand slam final appearance of 2017 - the 37-year-old enjoying a resurgence late in her career - but her first Wimbledon showpiece in almost a decade.

Muguruza's progression marks the third straight year in which the Spaniard, victor in the 2016 French Open, has reached a major final as she continues to establish herself as one of the best in the world.

- Williams has won seven grand slam singles titles in the Open Era, only seven women have more; an eighth title would draw her level with Billie Jean King for Open Era titles.

- Williams has also won at Wimbledon on five occasions, a tally only three other women can better. Coming into this year's tournament, 12 of the last 17 Wimbledon women's singles titles have been won by one of the Williams sisters.

- Williams' next title will be her 50th WTA title; she would be the 11th player to reach that milestone, while only one active player has won more (Serena Williams - 72)

- In contrast, Muguruza has won just three WTA singles titles, including her French Open victory last year. Williams' last grand slam title was nine years ago, at Wimbledon in 2008; no player has had a winless streak longer than five years between two grand slam titles in the Open Era.

- The nine-year gap since her last Wimbledon title would also equal the longest winless gap between two Wimbledon victories (Evonne Goolagong Cawley, 1971 and 1980).

- Should Williams win it would be 17 years and seven days since her first grand slam title, only Serena has recorded a longer span between her first and most recent major titles (17 years, 139 days - 1999 US Open, 2017 Australian Open).

- Muguruza could become just the second Spanish player to win multiple women's singles grand slams (Arantxa Sanchez Vicario - 4). Muguruza would also become just the second Spanish player to win the women's singles title at Wimbledon, 23 years after the first (Conchita Martinez, 1994 - Muguruza's Wimbledon mentor).

- Williams and Muguruza have met four times previously in singles, with the American winning three of those encounters, including their only final clash. However, the Spaniard won their most recent meeting.

- They have met once previously at a grand slam, when they faced each other in the women's doubles at the 2014 US Open, with the Williams sisters beating Muguruza and her partner, Carla Suarez Navarro.