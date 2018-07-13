Venus victories to Kerber clash - Serena Williams' seven Wimbledon titles

Serena Williams' first Wimbledon title

Serena Williams returns to the Wimbledon final on Saturday, looking to clinch an eighth singles title at the All England Club.

Having missed last year's grass-court grand slam due to being pregnant with her first child, Williams has the opportunity to add to her 23 major crowns and draw level with record-holder Margaret Court.

"To be perfectly honest, I haven't thought about that this tournament," she said after her semi-final win over Julia Goerges. "It's just a number. I want to get as many as I can."

For that milestone to come at Wimbledon would be fitting, though, as triumph number eight would make the SW19 tournament her most successful of the slams.

Ahead of another big match on Centre Court against Angelique Kerber, Omnisport takes a look back at the previous seven victories.

2002: S Williams [2] bt V Williams [1] 7-6 (7-4) 6-3

Not a bad way to get her first Wimbledon title, Serena defeated defending champion, top seed and sister Venus Williams 16 years ago. That was the second of four consecutive grand slam triumphs.

2003: S Williams [1] bt V Williams [4] 4-6 6-4 6-2

In a rematch a year later, Serena - this time the defending champion and top seed - again edged out Venus. She was forced to come from behind, but had too much for her older sister once more.

2009: S Williams [2] bt V Williams [3] 7-6 (7-3) 6-2

Despite a six-year wait for her next title, Serena faced Venus again in the All England Club final. Venus had won a meeting at this stage a year earlier, but she has not triumphed at a grand slam since and exited in the third round this year.

2010: S Williams [1] bt Zvonareva [21] 6-3 6-2

Williams won back-to-back Wimbledon titles for the second time in her career, seeing off surprise finalist Vera Zvonareva with ease. The beaten finalist was a runner-up again at the US Open later that year, but her defeat to Kerber in the first round at the All England Club this year was her first main-draw grand-slam match since 2015.

2012: S Williams [6] bt Radwanska [3] 6-1 5-7 6-2

A bizarrely topsy-turvy final saw Williams claim the title again two years later, as third seed Agnieszka Radwanska was beaten. The Polish star has struggled with injury in recent years and bowed out at the second round stage last week.

2015: S Williams [1] bt Muguruza [20] 6-4 6-4

Williams claimed her second Serena Slam by handing Garbine Muguruza the first grand slam final defeat of her career. The Spaniard bounced back strongly and was a champion at the All England Club in 2017.

Happy to be back on Central Court!

Feliz de estar de vuelta en la central!

@beatsbydre pic.twitter.com/l1UgCQGMCg — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) July 3, 2018

2016: S Williams [1] bt Kerber [4] 7-5 6-3

Before Muguruza's time would come again - in Serena's absence - Williams defended her title against Kerber. Although the German was denied a shot at revenge when Serena exited the US Open at the semi-final stage later that year, she will now have her chance...