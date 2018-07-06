Venus Williams exit leaves two of top 10 seeds standing at Wimbledon

Venus Williams during her defeat to Kiki Bertens

Just two of the top 10 seeds remain in contention for the women's title at Wimbledon after American duo Venus Williams and Madison Keys crashed out in the third round on Friday.

Kiki Bertens beat last year's runner-up Williams 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 8-6 in a monumental battle on Number One Court.

World number 20 Bertens had never made it into the second week at the All England Club, but battled her way past ninth seed Williams in two hours and 40 minutes.

Veteran American Williams, a five-time singles champion at SW19, broke to stay in the match and level at 5-5 in the second set before going on to win the tie-break.

Yet the 20th seed from the Netherlands came from 2-0 down in the decider to break new ground at Wimbledon, hitting 22 winners and breaking six times to pull off yet another upset.

The moment @kikibertens sealed a #Wimbledon fourth round spot for the first time



pic.twitter.com/QgQUCj0KJD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

Williams' compatriot Keys also suffered a stunning defeat, world number 120 Evgeniya Rodina defeating the 10th seed 7-5 5-7 6-4.

Keys, runner-up at the 2017 US Open and a French Open semi-finalist last month, fought back from 4-0 down in the second set, but paid the price for 48 unforced errors as qualifier Rodina pulled off a huge upset.

Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova are the only two seeds from the top 10 still in the hunt for the Venus Rosewater Dish.