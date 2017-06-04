Venus Williams exits French Open after Bacsinszky defeat

by Reuters News 04 Jun 2017, 22:24 IST

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2017 Switzerland’s Timea Bacsinszky shakes the hand of USA’s Venus Williams as she celebrates winning her fourth round match Reuters / Benoit Tessier

By Karolos Grohmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Venus Williams' chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven grand slams faded on Sunday after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open fourth round.

Williams, seeded 10th and competing in her 20th French Open, fought back from 5-1 down rattling off six straight games to win the first set.

But she ran out of steam as the 27-year-old Bacsinszky, who had wasted two set points in the first set, chased her across the court and won the next two with ease, clinching the match with a perfect drop shot.

The Swiss, now guaranteed to be the only player to have reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2015, 2016 and 2017, will face local favourite Kristina Mladenovic in the last eight.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)