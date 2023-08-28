Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | US Open 2023

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: August 30, 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu preview

Victoria Azarenka has reached the championship match at the US Open thrice in her illustrious career

Former US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka will be looking to book her place in the third round of this year's New York Slam when she takes on China's Lin Zhu.

Azarenka has struggled to consistently win matches in 2023, accumulating a mediocre 19-15 win-loss record thus far. Having said that, the former World No. 1's pedigree at the Major tournaments is undisputed.

The 34-year-old began her season in sublime form as reached the semifinals in Melbourne, where she lost to the formidable Elena Rybakina. Although Azarenka has failed to go deep at the big tournaments since then, she will likely feel during this fortnight in Flushing Meadows — where she has reached the final thrice in her career (2012, 2013, and 2020).

The Belarusian was in sublime form during her opener at this year's US Open, dropping only three games in her defeat of France's Fiona Ferro.

Her opponent Lin Zhu, meanwhile, has compiled a respectable 21-17 win-loss record this year. The highlights of her season include reaching the final at the 2023 Thailand Open and the semifinals of three other WTA 250 events in Cleveland, Birmingham, and Monterrey.

The Chinese 29-year-old beat World No. 33 Mayar Sherif in two comprehensive sets to reach the second round of the New York Slam.

Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu head-to-head

Azarenka leads Zhu 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the Hologic WTA tour. The two faced off in the fourth round of this year's Australian Open, where the Belarusian came from a set down to beat her Chinese opponent in three sets.

Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Victoria Azarenka Lin Zhu

(The odds will be updated when they release).

Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu prediction

Lin Zhu hits a backhand

Azarenka has struggled with her fitness over the last few seasons. Having said that, her experience makes up for it as she has mastered the art of navigating through tough matches against younger opponents. The 18th seed's groundstrokes, especially her backhand, are usually in fine working order at the hardcourt Major tournaments.

Zhu, meanwhile, climbed up to a career-high ranking of No. 33 on the back of her consistency earlier this year. The Chinese is capable of both punting winners and defending from the back of the court.

The 34-year-old should likely expect a dogged fight from Zhu, who will be looking to move her older opponent around in order to tire her and find opportunities to subsequently open up the court. Having said that, Azarenka is one of the best problem-solvers on the women's tour and is the overwhelming favorite to come through.

Pick: Victoria Azarenka in two tight sets