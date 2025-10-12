Victoria Mboko vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Mboko vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: October 13, 2025

Tournament: Ningbo Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center, Ningbo, China

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Victoria Mboko vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Mboko at the 2025 China Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Victoria Mboko will take on Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the Ningbo Open.

Mboko has had a remarkable season this year. Apart from title-winning runs in Manchester, Porto and Montreal, she also secured a runner-up finish in Parma. The Canadian also participated in the US Open, but lost to Barbora Krejcikova in the first round.

Mboko has been out of form in the last few weeks. She will enter Ningbo after early exits in Beijing and Wuhan. Despite a spirited performance against Ekaterina Alexandrova, the Russian defeated her in the first round in Wuhan, 6-3, 6-2.

Yastremska at the 2025 China Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Dayana Yastremska has had a promising season this year. Apart from runner-up finishes in Linz and Nottingham, she also reached the semifinals in Hamburg. The Ukrainian also participated in the US Open, but lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round.

Yastremska will also enter Ningbo after first round exits in Beijing and Wuhan. She was eliminated by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in Beijing and Laura Siegemund in Wuhan. The 25-year-old will be eager to find her form in the Ningbo Open.

Victoria Mboko vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Victoria Mboko vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Mboko Dayana Yastremska

All odds are sourced by BetUS.

Victoria Mboko vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Mboko at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Mboko has yet to register a strong results since winning her biggest title in Montreal. The Canadian is on a three-match losing streak on tour and will be eager to find her rhyhm in Ningbo. She has a formidable all-around game and moves effortlessly on the court.

Yastremska, meanwhile, has been quite consistent throughout the season. She'll feel gutted to lose two finals, but know's she's also moving in the right direction. The Ukrainian likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and relies of her flat groundstrokes.

Considering their recent results and experience on tour, Yastremska will be have a slight edge in this round. She'll be up against an out of form opponent and should be able to pass this test in Ningbo.

Pick: Yastremska to win in three sets.

Victoria Mboko vs Dayana Yastremska betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Mboko to register more aces than Yastremska.

