Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Victorious Anderson would have been happy in defeat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
103   //    12 Jul 2018, 02:53 IST
KevinAnderson-Cropped
Kevin Anderson celebrates victory over Roger Federer

Kevin Anderson would have seen his performance against Roger Federer as progress even if he had lost their five-set epic at Wimbledon.

Anderson became only the third man to come from two sets down to defeat Federer as he produced a remarkable recovery to prevail 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-4 13-11 in a thriller that lasted four hours and 13 minutes on No.1 Court.

The South African had been match point down in the third set, but now faces John Isner for a place in what would be his second grand slam final after the most unexpected of turnarounds. 

"I haven't thought about it too much in the broader context of things," Anderson told a media conference when asked if the victory was the biggest of his career. 

"It felt great to get that match. I mean, I think the toughest thing players face when going out playing somebody like Roger in this setting is giving yourself a chance. I feel like the times that I've played him before, or other guys with his ranking and history, I haven't really allowed myself to play.

"The first set was an example of that. I was really proud of myself the way I was able to relax, play my game. That's a big goal that I've had. Even if I'd lost that match in three sets or four sets, I still actually made some progress on that front. That was a good plus.

"Obviously it's infinitely better winning that match. But overall obviously a lot of positives to take from it."

Anderson, though, knows he cannot bask in the glory of his achievement, adding: "It's tough in the sense that I've got to get ready for my next match. 

"I can't dwell on it too long. Obviously a lot of emotions going on. You try to calm down as quickly as possible. I've already started my recovery process.

"As I said in the beginning of the tournament, getting through to the quarters was a big goal of mine. But also putting myself in these positions where hopefully I'm able to get another step forward and be playing on Sunday."

Anderson produces epic comeback to end Federer's...
RELATED STORY
Federer bemoans missed opportunities after stunning...
RELATED STORY
4 men who won Wimbledon and French Open in the same year
RELATED STORY
Thiem breaks Nadal streak, Anderson reaches maiden...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: 3 Players who stand between Roger Federer...
RELATED STORY
Nadal conqueror Thiem outclasses Anderson to reach Madrid...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Andy Murray debuts as commentator at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Federer stunned in Wimbledon QF; Nadal, Djokovic, Isner win
RELATED STORY
Serena never feared Giorgi defeat
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: 3 reasons why so many of the top women's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us