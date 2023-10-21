Vienna 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Erste Bank Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner.

Tournament: Erste Bank Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32).

Venue: Vienna, Austria.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €2,409,835.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime.

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner preview

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev will square off against Sebastian Ofner in the first round of the Vienna Open on Monday (October 23).

The German has had a promising season so far, chalking up 49 wins from 73 matches and title-winning runs at the Hamburg European Open and the Chengdu Open. He also reached the semifinals at the French Open and the Cincinnati Masters.

The 26-year-old will enter Vienna on the back of a semifinal run at the China Open and an early exit at the Shanghai Masters. Roman Safiullin outfoxed him in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in Shanghai. Zverev will thus look to make amends instantly and start well at in Vienna.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Ofner had an impressive title-winning run at the Salzburg Challenger. He also reached the semifinals at the Astana Open and the quarterfinals of the Swedish Open.

The Austrian will enter Vienna on the back of early exits at the Shanghai Masters and the Japan Open. He began his campaign at the Japan Open with a brilliant win over Christopher O'Connell but couldn't fend off Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. The Canadian overpowered Ofner in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head against Ofner 2-0. He defeated the Austrian most recently at the 2022 French Open in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev Sebastian Ofner

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Ofner prediction

Zverev, known for his powerful game and strong baseline play, will look to continue his encouraging season and make a strong start in Vienna. Meanwhile, Ofner will aim to use his home advantage and showcase his skills against a top-ranked opponent.

Zverev's aggressive baseline game, highlighted by his powerful serves and groundstrokes, has been a key factor in his success this season. His ability to dictate play and control rallies can immensely pressure his opponents. The German has improved his mental game, which has helped him secure victories against tough opponents.

Meanwhile, Ofner, known for his solid baseline game and ability to mix up his shots, will look to use his variety of strokes to disrupt Zverev's rhythm. His ability to hit winners from both wings and his strong net play can make him a tricky opponent to handle. Playing in front of a home crowd can also provide Ofner with an extra boost of motivation.

Considering Zverev's consistent form and experience against higher-ranked opponents, he is the favorite to come out on top in this match. Ofner's home support and determination could make the clash more competitive, but the fifth seed should be able to find his rhythm again in Vienna and advance to the second round.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.