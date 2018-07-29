Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Wang claims first title following Zheng retirement

29 Jul 2018
JiangXi Open champion Wang Qiang

Wang Qiang claimed her first WTA Tour title when Zheng Saisai retired in the second set of an all-Chinese JiangXi Open final on Sunday.

Second seed Wang came from a break down to win the opening set 7-5 and was 4-0 up in the second when her compatriot decided she could not continue in Nanchang.

The 112-ranked Zheng told her coach that she was suffering from fatigue late in the first set of what was a maiden final for both players.

World number 78 Wang served six aces and won 89 per cent of points on her first serve, claiming a maiden tournament win at the age of 26.

She lost the first two games of the match, but gradually got into her stride, breaking back at 5-5 with a blistering inside-out forehand return winner and broke again to take the first set.

Zheng was flagging in the second set and Wang was only a point away from going 5-0 up when the sixth seed brought the match to an end.

