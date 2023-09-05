WATCH: Coco Gauff turns announcer for 'session partner' Novak Djokovic once again at US Open after QF win over Jelena Ostapenko

Coco Gauff swapped the tennis racquet for a microphone once again to introduce Novak Djokovic ahead of his 2023 US Open quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz.

On Tuesday, September 5, Gauff took on Jelena Ostapenko with a place in the semifinals of the New York Major on the line. She came through the contest with a dominant win, dispatching the Latvian in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

With Djokovic taking on Fritz at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after Gauff's clash with Ostapenko, the American was asked in her on-court interview if she wanted to introduce the Serbian to the crowd in a repeat of her action from the previous round.

The 19-year-old obliged and said:

“I'll take the mic for this one. Coming up next is the number one player in the world after the end of this tournament, 23 Slams I believe, wooho!”

You can watch the video of the same below:

“It feels great” - Coco Gauff on reaching maiden US Open semifinal

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff looked to be in a hurry in her quarterfinal win against 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko. She won 24 of 31 points and sealed the first set in 20 minutes en route to registering a clinical 6-0, 6-2 victory in a little more than an hour to seal her spot in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for the first time in her career.

That Ostapenko managed to hold her serve only once throughout the match and clocked 36 unforced errors to her opponent's 14 indicates how dominant Gauff was against the Latvian.

The American has been on fire in the North American hardcourt swing this season. Gauff has now won 16 of 17 matches in a little over one month and has become the first American teenager to reach the semifinals in New York since Serena Williams in 2001.

In her post-match on-court interview, the 19-year-old expressed happiness at better her record at the tournament last year, when she made a quarterfinal exit following defeat to Caroline Garcia.

“It feels great [to be in my first US Open semifinal]. I'm so happy. Last year I lost in the quarterfinal stage and I wanted to do better this year. Still have a long way to go but I'm happy and I'm ready to get back to work for the next one,” she said.

Gauff will face either 10th seed Karolina Muchova or 30th seed Sorana Cirstea stands for a place in the US Open final.

