WATCH: Federer's forward defence impresses ICC

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    10 Jul 2018, 12:19 IST
Federercropped
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer

Roger Federer's talent on a tennis court is without question, but it was a neat piece of forward defence at Wimbledon that earned the Swiss great recognition from the ICC.

The 20-time grand slam champion coasted to a straight-sets win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Monday to punch his ticket to the quarter-finals at SW19.

At the start of the third set, Mannarino went long with a forehand from the baseline prompting Federer to drive the ball off the court with the sort of technique more recognisable from Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli.

It was an action not unnoticed by Wimbledon, with the tournament's official account tweeting: "Ratings for @rogerfederer's forward defence, @ICC? #Wimbledon."

That drew a tongue-in-cheek response from cricket's governing body with a mocked-up image of Federer atop the ICC's batting rankings, before also superimposing pictures of the defending Wimbledon champion and Tendulkar onto a Spider-Man meme with the caption: "When greatness recognises greatness".

Looks as though the likes of Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson have some competition in store…

