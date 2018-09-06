Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WATCH: LeBron and Serena feature in Kaepernick's Nike ad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
51   //    06 Sep 2018, 01:32 IST
colin-kaepernick-42017-usnews-getty-FTR
Colin Kaepernick

LeBron James and Serena Williams feature in the new Nike advert voiced by Colin Kaepernick, which will be aired as the new NFL season begins.

Kaepernick helped launch Nike's latest 'Just Do It' campaign this week, commemorating its 30th year, as he revealed an image of his face and the words: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

The former San Francisco 49ers star has been a controversial figure since kneeling during the national anthem throughout the 2016 NFL season in protest at perceived police brutality and racial injustice, and has not been contracted to a team since.

Nike's new campaign with Kaepernick has split opinion but garnered support from both James and Williams, who feature in a two-minute advert which is set to air during the NFL season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Kaepernick narrates clips of several Nike athletes overcoming their respective struggles, including James and Williams, as well as future Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and one-handed Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

"Don't ask if your dreams are crazy," says Kaepernick, turning to the camera. "Ask if they're crazy enough."

The NFL released a statement on Tuesday saying the issues raised by Kaepernick "deserve our attention and action".

Last November, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in which he alleged the league and franchise owners colluded to keep him from signing with another team. An NFL request to dismiss the case was denied last month.

Omnisport
NEWS
Serena praises Kaepernick's new Nike ad campaign
RELATED STORY
Good for business? Nike gets political with Kaepernick ad
RELATED STORY
Serena says Nike have made 'powerful statement' with...
RELATED STORY
Kaepernick Nike advert 'really cool' – Ajayi
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams wins in tutus at US Open
RELATED STORY
Venus and Serena Williams help inspire diversity in tennis
RELATED STORY
Serena: Athletes should be completely grateful for...
RELATED STORY
Serena delights in best display of year versus Venus
RELATED STORY
Serena matches her easiest win over Venus in US Open rout
RELATED STORY
Serena outlines enduring desire
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us