WATCH: LeBron and Serena feature in Kaepernick's Nike ad

Colin Kaepernick

LeBron James and Serena Williams feature in the new Nike advert voiced by Colin Kaepernick, which will be aired as the new NFL season begins.

Kaepernick helped launch Nike's latest 'Just Do It' campaign this week, commemorating its 30th year, as he revealed an image of his face and the words: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

The former San Francisco 49ers star has been a controversial figure since kneeling during the national anthem throughout the 2016 NFL season in protest at perceived police brutality and racial injustice, and has not been contracted to a team since.

Nike's new campaign with Kaepernick has split opinion but garnered support from both James and Williams, who feature in a two-minute advert which is set to air during the NFL season opener between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8 — Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018

Kaepernick narrates clips of several Nike athletes overcoming their respective struggles, including James and Williams, as well as future Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and one-handed Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

"Don't ask if your dreams are crazy," says Kaepernick, turning to the camera. "Ask if they're crazy enough."

The NFL released a statement on Tuesday saying the issues raised by Kaepernick "deserve our attention and action".

Last November, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in which he alleged the league and franchise owners colluded to keep him from signing with another team. An NFL request to dismiss the case was denied last month.