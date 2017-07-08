WATCH: Salisbury stakes claim for point of the tournament at Wimbledon

Joe Salisbury demonstrated that you do not need a ticket for the show courts to be entertained at Wimbledon.

Joe Salisbury in doubles action at Wimbledon

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta are flying the flag for Great Britain in the singles at Wimbledon but it was the unheralded Joe Salisbury who won what might go down as the point of the tournament in his home city.

Defending champion Murray and Konta have both made it through to the fourth round of their home grand slam at the All England Club in impressive fashion.

And Salisbury proved there is plenty of entertainment to be found on the outside courts at SW19, showing incredible athleticism to win a point during a mixed doubles match.

The Londoner, partnering Katy Dunne, somehow returned a smash from Neal Skupski before hurdling a barrier to end up in the front row of the crowd on Court 12.

Salisbury had no time to take a seat, jumping back onto the grass to meet Anna Smith's forehand with a sublime backhand volley on the run to win an epic point.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, he and Dunne went on to lose the first round match, so he will have to take his place back in the crowd.