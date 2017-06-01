Wawrinka eases past Dolgopolov

Former champion Stan Wawrinka sealed a third-round spot at the French Open with a straight-sets win over Alexandr Dolgopolov.

by Omnisport News 01 Jun 2017, 20:04 IST

Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 French Open champion

Stan Wawrinka was rarely stretched on Court Philippe-Chatrier as he moved into the French Open third round with ease, the 2015 champion beating Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 7-5.

As in his first-round meeting with Jozef Kovalik, Wawrinka was able to navigate his way past the Ukrainian without dropping a set, his serve only slipping twice in two hours and 34 minutes on court.

In contrast, there were too many errors from Dolgopolov on the other side of the net, and the world number 89 also failed to take advantage of the few mistakes made by his illustrious rival.

It remained a good workout for Wawrinka as Dolgopolov produced some impressive groundstrokes, the Swiss showing his athleticism to stay in rallies before unleashing his trademark backhand.

His forehand was not too bad either, the cross-court passing shot bringing him a number of valuable points when Dolgopolov had looked threatening.

Fittingly, it was a booming cross-court forehand that set up a crucial break for Wawrinka in the third set, before crushing one straight down the line to put round three in sight.

One final solid service game wrapped things up for the third seed, Dolgopolov firing into the net on match point to confirm Wawrinka's progression.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Wawrinka [3] bt Dolgopolov 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 7-5

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Wawrinka – 41/28

Dolgopolov – 35/17

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Wawrinka – 16/5

Dolgopolov – 6/1

BREAK POINTS WON

Wawrinka – 4/9

Dolgopolov – 2/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Wawrinka – 60

Dolgopolov – 65

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Wawrinka – 74/61

Dolgopolov – 72/49

TOTAL POINTS

Wawrinka – 120

Dolgopolov – 106