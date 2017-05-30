Wawrinka not thinking about past French Open glory

A second French Open title is not an obsession for Stan Wawrinka, who insists he is forgetting the past and staying focused in Paris.

by Omnisport News 30 May 2017, 20:34 IST

Stan Wawrinka in action at the French Open

Stan Wawrinka is not thinking about the possibility of repeating his 2015 French Open triumph despite cruising past Jozef Kovalik in his first-round match.

The world number three won his first title of the season in Geneva on Saturday and began his campaign to reclaim the Roland Garros throne with a 6-2 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 victory over Kovalik three days later.

Wawrinka reached the semi-finals in Paris in 2016 and is solely focused on making as deep a run as he possibly can, putting his previous glory out of his mind.

"It's always going to be special when I come back here," Wawrinka told a post-match news conference.

"Once the tournament has started, I focus only on what is happening here and now. Of course, I have all the memories. There is the past, but I try to leave that aside.

"When I enter the court, of course there is a lot of positive energy I can feel. That energy is here. When I get here and I practice and everything, I can feel the positive energy.

"But once I start the tournament, I'm focused only on what I have to do. And again, my objective is to go as far as possible."

Easy does it for @stanwawrinka.



2015 champ through to the second round 6-2 7-6(6) 6-3 over Kovalik. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/JcwANHY9J2 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2017

Next up for Wawrinka is world number 89 Alexandr Dolgopolov, a player he has been beaten by two times in three meetings.

"He's always difficult to play. Recently he's had some physical difficulties, so we haven't seen him much," said the Swiss.

"But he's always played very well against good players, because he plays differently. He has a very strong serve. He moves a lot. He has a very fast arm, and he moves very quickly. He has a lot of variety in his game play. He slices a lot.

"I guess what's challenging with him is you never know what to expect. So when you play him, you really have to be focused.

"I'm going to do my best to play solid and aggressive. Not just aggressive to make the points shorter, but aggressive because it's really important to give him a strong ball every single time, to make it mentally more challenging for him. Otherwise he will take the lead."