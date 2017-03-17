Wawrinka overcomes Thiem to reach Indian Wells semis

Stan Wawrinka and Pablo Carreno Busta reached the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals with three-set wins.

by Omnisport News 17 Mar 2017, 11:06 IST

Stan Wawrinka battled into the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals with a hard-fought win over Dominic Thiem on Thursday.

The Swiss third seed survived yet another test at Indian Wells, edging Thiem 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7-2).

It marked a second consecutive round in which Wawrinka has been pushed to a third-set tie-break, having overcome Yoshihito Nishioka in the last 16.

Thiem, the world number nine, had his chances in the third set, but also had to come from a break down to force a tie-break.

Wawrinka won five straight points from 2-2 in the tie-break, having been denied by the Austrian in the 12th game.

Stan THE Man@stanwawrinka comes out on top in another 3-set thriller, defeating No.8 seed Thiem 6-4 4-6 7-6(2) to reach the #BNPPO17 SFs. pic.twitter.com/pP46AhEQEr — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 17, 2017

It marked a third straight win for Wawrinka over Thiem, who had claimed victory in their first meeting.

CARRENO BUSTA CONTINUES RUN

Wawrinka's semi-final opponent is Pablo Carreno Busta, who battled to a 6-1 3-6 7-6 (7-4) win over Pablo Cuevas.

The Spaniard saved two match points to advance to a maiden ATP 1000 semi-final.

Bust-ing into the SFs!



Carreno Busta saves 2MPs vs. Cuevas to win 6-1 3-6 7-6(4) and advances to first ever Masters 1000 semi #BNPPO17 pic.twitter.com/pnn2KL8AVI — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2017

Wawrinka has won both of his previous matches against Carreno Busta, although they were on clay.