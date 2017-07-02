Wawrinka tired of Federer questions

"It's been 10 years you ask me questions about Roger." Stan Wawrinka is tired of talking about Roger Federer.

by Omnisport News 02 Jul 2017, 08:53 IST

Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka praised Roger Federer for his "amazing" achievements, but he is growing tired of speaking about his Swiss countryman.

Federer is looking to win a record eighth Wimbledon title when the year's third major gets underway at the All England Club on Monday.

The 18-time grand slam champion has made a spectacular return from injury, holding a 24-2 win-loss record in 2017 that includes the Australian Open title.

Wawrinka is often questioned about Federer and he lauded the 35-year-old once more, saying his run at Melbourne Park was impressive.

"Amazing, like all his career. It's been amazing," he told a news conference.

"We can talk more about Roger, if you want, but I'm a bit tired. It's been 10 years you ask me questions about Roger."

A career Grand Slam on the line for @stanwawrinka at #Wimbledon...



"It's something amazing. But for me it's not something I think about" pic.twitter.com/StuaUz8Fl2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2017

Wawrinka is a three-time major winner, with only Wimbledon missing from his collection.

The 32-year-old, who has reached the quarter-finals twice in London, insisted he was unconcerned about completing the career Grand Slam.

"The players who did that, it's something amazing, for sure," Wawrinka said.

"But for me it's not something I think about it."

Wawrinka faces talented Russian Daniil Medvedev in the opening round, while Federer meets Alexandr Dolgopolov.