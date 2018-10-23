×
Wawrinka withdraws from Swiss Indoors as Cilic wins opener

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    23 Oct 2018, 01:49 IST
AP Image

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has ended his season after withdrawing from the Swiss Indoors with a back injury.

Wawrinka says there is "disappointment and sadness" in taking a decision for his long-term plans.

The 33-year-old Swiss, who was due to play Wednesday against Adrian Mannarino, is now ranked 68th after battling knee injuries for more than a year.

Third-seeded Marin Cilic moved into the second round by beating Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-2.

Cilic can confirm his place in next month's ATP Finals in London by repeating his 2016 title in Basel.

Top-seeded Roger Federer is seeking a ninth career title at his hometown tournament.

