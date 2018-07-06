We don't care what you have to say - Kyrgios hits back at Bartoli

Nick Kyrgios and Gael Monfils embrace at the 2016 Rakuten Open

Nick Kyrgios hit back at Marion Bartoli's stinging criticism of himself and Gael Monfils by stating "we know you have to remain relevant, but we don't care what you have to say".

Kyrgios and Monfils are regarded as two of the most naturally gifted players in the men's game, but the enigmatic pair have failed to realise their potential.

Bartoli, the 2013 Wimbledon champion, told BBC Radio 5 Live that Kyrgios will not win a grand slam title as his work ethic is not at the required level.

The Frenchwoman said of the Australian and her compatriot Monfils: "Those kids have so much potential and it's really, in a way, pathetic to see them just being [like a] child and they can't grow up and become men, can't take charge of their own lives."

Kyrgios reacted by posting on Instagram: "Yesterday @bartolimarion had to say some nice things about @iamgaelmonfils and myself.. They’re ‘Pathetic’ ‘Children’ They ‘Can’t become men’ ‘wasting their life’ - Who are you to judge the way we go about things?

"Who are you to tell us how to do things, when u have no idea what we’ve been through?.... stop assuming you know what’s best for others when you think you’ve had a little success.. we get it, we know you have to remain relevant, but I’ll give you a heads up, we don’t care what you have to say."

Monfils reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time by beating 11th seed Sam Querrey on Friday and was far more reserved when asked about Bartoli's comments after breaking new ground at the All England Club.

"You know, it's easy to criticise people when you don't know them. So I won't even pay any attention about it," said the 31-year-old.