We want another view of my game - Wawrinka explains Annacone appointment

Paul Annacone, the former coach of Pete Sampras and Roger Federer, will join Stan Wawrinka's team for the grass-court season.

by Omnisport News 11 Jun 2017, 23:17 IST

Stan Wawrinka during his 2017 French Open final defeat to Rafael Nadal

Stan Wawrinka hopes the addition of Paul Annacone to his coaching team for the grass-court season can help push him to another level.

Annacone formerly worked with 14-time grand slam champion Pete Sampras and 18-time major winner Roger Federer and will link up with Wawrinka in the coming weeks.

The announcement was made ahead of the Swiss' French Open final defeat to Rafael Nadal, the indomitable Spaniard claiming his 10th French Open title with a commanding 6-2 6-3 6-1 victory.

After that resounding defeat, Wawrinka explained his reason for bringing Annacone on board ahead of Wimbledon – the only grand slam he is yet to win.

He said: "I want to progress, to make strides. I'm very happy with my team, with Magnus [Norman], with Pierre [Paganini], Yannick [Fattebert]. I mean, all the people who are around me.

"But we had some discussions in order to get a new vision, to get another view of my game.

"So that's why we have decided to turn to Paul who has a lot of experience, and I hope that I will be in the right direction."

I would like to take this opportunity to announce as of immediately that we have added Paul Annacone to our exisiting... Posted by Stan Wawrinka on Sunday, 11 June 2017

Wawrinka came through a five-set epic against world number one Andy Murray in the semi-finals but denied exhaustion had been a factor in his resounding defeat to Nadal.

Instead, he pointed to the resurgent Spaniard's incredible ability to put doubt and hesitation into his opponents with his aggressive style of play.

"Honestly I was surprised with my fitness. In the match with Andy, I was feeling great. No problems since the match. I was feeling good," said Wawrinka. "It's more mental.

"I think if you play Rafa, if you're not completely free with what you think and what you're going to do and not completely relaxed with the way you're going to play, you have no chance. That's what happened.

"For sure he's playing the best he's ever played. But not only here. I think since the beginning of the year, you can see he's playing more aggressive, staying more close to the line.

"When you play against Rafa, if you hesitate, it's no good. If you hesitate for half a second, it's too late. You will be late. You will hesitate and you will backpedal.

"So physically I felt good, but mentally it was tough."