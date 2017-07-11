We'll see - Djokovic tight-lipped on shoulder injury

After beating Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon on Tuesday, Novak Djokovic said of his shoulder injury: "I'm still managing to play."

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 19:36 IST

Novak Djokovic during his victory over Adrian Mannarino

Novak Djokovic gave little away when he was asked to comment on the shoulder problem that resulted in him twice receiving treatment in Tuesday's last-16 victory over Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon.

In a match originally scheduled for the previous day, Djokovic was able to record a relatively comfortable win on Centre Court - triumphing 6-2 7-6 [7-5] 6-4 to set up a quarter-final meeting with Tomas Berdych.

However, the second seed took a medical timeout in the third set to receive further attention on his right shoulder, which had been subject to physio treatment at the previous changeover.

Asked if the issue was a concern going forward, Djokovic told the BBC: "We'll see. It's been something that I've been dragging back and forth for a while now.

"But I'm still managing to play, which is the most important thing."

"I've been feeling really good on the court. I'm obviously very motivated to get as far as I can"



- @DjokerNole #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/R87YsYvaEH — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2017

Djokovic is not the only leading player through to the last eight despite injury troubles. World number one Andy Murray has overcome a hip problem to continue his title defence.