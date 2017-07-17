What you might have missed as Federer and Muguruza seal Wimbledon glory

We take a look at the top Opta stats from Wimbledon after Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza reigned supreme at the All England Club.

by Omnisport News 17 Jul 2017, 15:05 IST

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza pose with Wimbledon trophies

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza stole the limelight over the Wimbledon weekend as they claimed the respective singles titles at the All England Club.

Federer's eighth triumph at SW19 was a well-publicised Wimbledon record, while Muguruza became the first woman to beat both Serena and Venus Williams in grand slam finals.

Behind the headlines, however, were plenty more nuggets that you might have missed.

Courtesy of Opta, here are some of the best...

35 - Roger Federer is the oldest player to win the men's singles at Wimbledon (35 years and 342 days old) since Arthur Ashe, who won the title at 31 years and 355 days old in 1975.

2 - Two of Garbine Muguruza's four WTA crowns are grand slam titles.

0 - Only Bjorn Borg (3; Wimbledon 1976, Roland Garros 1978 and 1980) and Rafa Nadal (3; Roland Garros 2008, 2010 and 2017) have won more grand slam titles than Roger Federer (2; Australian Open 2007 and Wimbledon 2017) without conceding a set.

14 - The 14-year age gap between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza is the biggest in a women's singles major final since Wimbledon 1994, when 15 years separated Martina Navratilova, 37, and Muguruza's now coach Conchita Martinez, 22.

15 - The Big Four (Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray) have won the last 15 editions of Wimbledon.

18 - In 14 out of the last 18 Wimbledon finals there has been at least one of the Williams sisters playing.

10 - Andy Murray failed to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time in the last nine years. Murray has already lost 10 matches in 11 tournaments this year. He only lost nine in 17 tournaments last year.

35 - No female player recorded more aces than Johanna Konta (35), as she became the first female British player to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals since Virginia Wade in 1978.

62 - Feliciano Lopez has played 62 consecutive grand slams and is three short of equalling the record held by Roger Federer (65, Australian Open 2000-Australian Open 2016).

4 - The first four seeds in the women's singles were eliminated before the quarter-finals, something that hadn't happened since 2008 when Ana Ivanovic (1) was knocked out in the third round, Jelena Jankovic (2) the fourth round, Maria Sharapova (3) the second round and Svetlana Kuznetsova (4) in the fourth round.