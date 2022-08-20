When was the last time an American won the US Open?

It's been a while - five years to be exact - since an American last won the US Open. In 2017, Sloane Stephens made a surprise run to the title, beating Madison Keys in straight sets in an all-American final.

The triumph made Stephens the first unseeded player in the Open Era to win at Flushing Meadows since Kim Clijsters in 2009. Entering the tournament on a protected ranking - following a long injury layoff - Stephens had to do it the hard way.

The American dropped three sets in the first four rounds. Things hardly got any easier for Stephens, as she needed a third-set tiebreak to see off Anastasija Sevastova in the last eight. In an all-American last-four clash, Stephens was taken the distance by her compatriot Venus Williams, winning 7-5 in the third.

Facing another compatriot, Madison Keys, in the final, the then 24-year-old produced her most dominating performance of the fortnight. Stephens dropped only three games to win her first - and till date her only - Major title.

A year later, another American - the retiring Serena Williams - made the US Open final. However, her bid for a record seventh title was foiled by Naomi Osaka. Williams reached the final in the following year as well but was beaten by Bianca Andreescu.

When was the last time an American male won the US Open?

Roddick poses in Times Square following his first Major title in 2003.

American male players have had tremendous success at the US Open. Two of them - Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras (five apiece) - have accounted for ten titles. Another American - John McEnroe - is a four-time winner at the New York Major, while Andre Agassi has triumphed twice at Flushing Meadows.

However, it has been nearly two decades since an American male player went all the way at the US Open since Andy Roddick beat Juan Carlos Ferrero in the 2003 final. In fact, Roddick (2006) remains the last American male to make the final at the event, losing to five-time winner Roger Federer.

Other American winners of the New York Major in the Open Era are Arthur Ashe (1968) and Stan Smith (1971). Ashe, in fact, was the first winner of the US Open in the Open Era, beating Tom Okker in a five-set final. McEnroe (1981-82), Connors (1983) and Sampras (1996) are the only American male players to successfully defend their title at the US Major.

Since Roddick reached the 2006 final, only four players - Roddick (2007, 2008, 2011), Mardy Fish (2008), John Isner (2011, 2018), Sam Querrey (2017) - have reached the last eight at the New York Major.

There are 13 American men in the top 100 of the ATP singles rankings - led by Taylor Fritz (13) and Frances Tiafoe (25). However, it's a long shot that one of them will go all the way at Flushing Meadows this year, as No. 50 Isner is the only one in the group to have reached a Major semifinal.

