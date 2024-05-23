Where can Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet at French Open 2024? Pair headed for a potential blockbuster before the final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are placed in the same half of the draw at the 2024 French Open. The arch-rivals are among the top four favorites to win the title, but given the draw, only one of them can advance to the final.

The French Open draw was announced on Thursday, May 23, with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev occupying the top four spots, respectively. Zverev and Djokovic are drawn in the same half and are headed for a potential semifinal collision.

Meanwhile, Sinner and Alcaraz are in the bottom half of the draw, and if all goes according to plan, they could add yet another thrilling chapter to their budding rivalry with a clash in the semifinals.

Sinner starts his campaign against Christopher Eubanks. Given his rich vein of form, he would be the overwhelming favorite in the encounter. The Italian would potentially face the likes of Borna Coric, Stan Wawrinka, Cameron Norrie/ Sebastain Baez/ Nicolas Jarry and Hubert Hurkacz/ Grigor Dimitrov/ Alejandro Tabilo in the quarterfinals before a possible battle against Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, is set to face a qualifier in the first round. The two-time Grand Slam champion would likely lock horns with Jack Draper, Sebastian Korda, and Ben Shelton/ Felix Auger-Aliassime before a possible meeting with either Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas or Ugo Humbert for a place in the semifinals.

For the final showdown, the winner of the bottom half will be up against the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud, who feature in the top half.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner haven't met at the French Open

Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Image source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have met on clay only once – in the final of the 2022 Croatia Open, which the Italian won.

At Grand Slam events, the two have split their wins, with Sinner winning in the fourth round at 2022 Wimbledon and Alcaraz winning their US Open quarterfinal thriller the same year.

They are tied 4-4 in their head-to-head, so the winner in a potential French Open clash would take the lead. The pair have been battling injuries recently, but their arrival in Paris suggests that they are ready to take on the challenge on the red dirt.

Carlos Alcaraz’s best result at the tournament is a semifinal run in 2023, while Jannik Sinner made the quarterfinals in 2020 but hasn’t replicated the result in recent editions.

In 2023, he suffered a surprise second-round defeat, which, however, has only elevated his chances of becoming the World No. 1 this year. With hardly any points to defend, the reigning Australian Open champion will look to leapfrog Novak Djokovic in the rankings by clinch his second Grand Slam title on the trot in Paris.