Where can Carlos Alcaraz take over World No. 1 from Novak Djokovic next?

Carlos Alcaraz’s chances of leapfrogging Novak Djokovic in the race to the year-end World No. 1 suffered a blow as the Spaniard fell short in the ongoing Shanghai Masters.

The battle for the year-end World No. 1 spot is heating up, with Alcaraz and Djokovic as the main contenders for the crown. The Serb is in pursuit of a record-extending eighth-year-end No. 1 trophy, while the Spaniard is chasing his second consecutive top-spot finish.

As it stands, Djokovic currently has 11045 points to his name, while Alcaraz has accumulated a total of 8805 points after his Shanghai Masters campaign. The Serb thus enjoys a comfortable lead of 2240 points over the Spaniard in the live rankings.

However, it is worth noting that a substantial number of the veteran’s points are from his success last season, while Carlos Alcaraz, who ended his 2022 season prematurely due to injury, does not have as many points to defend.

Djokovic is clinging to 2100 points from his 2022 Paris Masters and ATP Finals campaigns. Meanwhile, the Spaniard is holding on to a mere 360 points from his last season’s Basel and Paris campaigns. Thus, the gap between the World No. 1 and the World No. 2 in the live race, which ultimately decides the year-end World No. 1, is a narrow one.

In fact, had Alcaraz reached the final of the ongoing Shanghai Masters and added 600 points to the existing 8355 points he netted this season, he would have leapfrogged Djokovic in the race (the Serb has earned 8945 points so far in 2023). Instead, the 20-year-old now trails by 500 points, thanks to his Round-of-16 loss to Grigor Dimitrov.

While Carlos Alcaraz missed out on a chance to be the leader in the year-end World No. 1 race at Shanghai Masters, he will get one other opportunity to close the gap completely before the Serb resumes his campaign.

The two-time Grand Slam champion will try his luck at the upcoming ATP 500 Swiss Indoors Basel. Following this, he will have to battle it out for the year-end World No. 1 spot alongside Novak Djokovic at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin.

It is worth noting that while Carlos Alcaraz stands a chance of leading the race before the ATP Finals, he won’t have the opportunity to actually reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic until the conclusion of their campaigns in Turin.

"I lose a lot of opportunities to make it" – Carlos Alcaraz on failing to surpass Novak Djokovic at Shanghai Masters

The Spaniard an the Serb at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters

Carlos Alcaraz has cinched six titles so far this season but is yet to win a trophy since his historic triumph against Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The Spaniard failed to make a mark at the ongoing Shanghai Masters as well, where he was the top seed.

In the post-match press conference following the loss, the 20-year-old lamented the missed opportunity of taking the top spot in the live race to the year-end World No. 1.

“Well, this loss I needed to be a little bit farther. It's going to be tougher, if I want to be No. 1,” he said. “I have a few tournaments ahead, so I'll try to do my best. I'll try to, you know, win them, if I want to have a chance to end the year as No. 1. I don't know, but right now I lose a lot of opportunities to make it.”

