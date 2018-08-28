Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wildcard Wawrinka downs Dimitrov

Omnisport
NEWS
News
223   //    28 Aug 2018, 00:39 IST
StanWawrinkaCropped
Three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka produced a fine display to defeat eighth seed Grigor Dimtirov in the first round of the US Open.

The 2016 champion, who reached the last eight of the Cincinnati Masters before narrowly losing to compatriot Roger Federer, was handed a wildcard to this year's tournament and underlined his threat with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 triumph on Monday.

Injuries have blighted Wawrinka's season, with his first-round win over Dimitrov at Wimbledon providing an all too rare highlight, but he again had the measure of the Bulgarian in New York. 

Next up for the world number 101 is young French qualifier Ugo Humbert.

Wawrinka confidently closed the door on a break-point opening for Dimitrov in the first game, the Swiss himself unable to apply significant pressure on his opponent's serve until game six.

It was then that Wawrinka took it to deuce, hitting big from well behind the baseline and leaving his rival stranded on the wrong side of the court on several occasions. 

Having dug deep to see out that game unscathed, Dimitrov found himself in bigger trouble in his following service game, which started with a double fault en route to conceding the first three points.

The first two chances passed Wawrinka by before he finally made the breakthrough, leaving him to serve for the set, but he did so in nervy fashion after falling 0-30 down.

A stunning backhand down the line gave a fist-pumping Wawrinka set point and, although pegged back to deuce, the 33-year-old regrouped to move ahead.

He carried that momentum into the second set, surging into a 4-0 lead, with Dimitrov's unforced error count steadily creeping up. 

A hold to love got a frustrated Dimitrov off the mark, but that only delayed the inevitable as the world number eight fell two sets behind. 

Even when a Wawrinka double fault handed Dimitrov three break points in the second game of the third set, the 27-year-old could not find a way through.

Wawrinka called for the trainer before the fourth game and found himself returning to stay in the set at 5-3 down, but he broke back and Dimitrov's racket-smashing reaction earned him a warning. 

His anger was heightened when he went on to lose his serve again and Wawrinka then finished the job in style to progress to round two.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Wawrinka beat Dimitrov [8] 6-3 6-2 7-5

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Wawrinka –30/37
Dimitrov – 29/42

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Wawrinka – 6/3
Dimitrov – 6/7

BREAK POINTS WON
Wawrinka – 5/14
Dimitrov – 1/8

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Wawrinka – 61
Dimitrov – 52

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Wawrinka – 68/58
Dimitrov – 77/42

TOTAL POINTS
Wawrinka – 107
Dimitrov – 94

Omnisport
NEWS
Wawrinka finds old self to upset Dimitrov at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Wawrinka knocks off No. 8 Dimitrov at US Open
RELATED STORY
Kyrgios downs 'legend' Murray as Dimitrov and Djokovic...
RELATED STORY
US OPEN '18: Williams, Murray, Wawrinka return to New York
RELATED STORY
Murray downs Wawrinka for first win in a year to set up...
RELATED STORY
Shapovalov, Wawrinka off the mark in Rogers Cup
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Mixed chances for quartet of major winners
RELATED STORY
Murray accepts Eastbourne wildcard
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka and Cilic cruise through at Queen's
RELATED STORY
Federer off to a flyer, Wawrinka stuns Dimitrov
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us